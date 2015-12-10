WASHINGTON The net worth of U.S. households fell in the third quarter as falling stock prices more than offset an increase in real estate values, according to a report by the Federal Reserve.

The value of corporate stocks dropped $2.3 trillion over the quarter, helping to drive total family net worth to $85.2 trillion compared to a revised $86.4 trillion in the period before, the Fed reported.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index peaked in May before plunging sharply in August as volatility in China hit markets worldwide, causing commodity prices to dip and raising doubts about future earnings growth.

Much of that value was recovered late in the quarter, and the Federal Reserve is expected to push ahead with an interest rate hike next week on confidence a domestic consumption driven recovery will continue.

Even as net worth fell in the third quarter, household borrowing rose at a 1.5 percent annual rate, the report showed. That's a drop from the 4.2 percent growth in household debt recorded in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)