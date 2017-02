COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho The U.S. economy is on the verge of needing another round of bond-buying to bring down high unemployment, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

"We are right at that edge that if economic data keep coming in below our expectations ... then I think we would need more accommodation," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech.

