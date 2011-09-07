SEATTLE The Federal Reserve should consider further easing to help offset a slowing economy and high unemployment, a top Federal Reserve official suggested said on Wednesday.

"There's still considerable room for monetary accommodation to improve financial conditions," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech to the Rotary Club of Seattle. "My main concern is really not the concern that inflation is going to be too high over the medium term. I think my main concern really is the pace of recovery and the high degree of unemployment."

"If anything more monetary accommodation seems appropriate than not," he added.

