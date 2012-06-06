SEATTLE The head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank said on Wednesday a softening U.S. economy is getting close to a point where he would call for more stimulus action from the Fed to revive growth.

"Underlying growth seems to be weaker, getting close to that point that you're not making sustained progress on bringing unemployment down, and inflation is below it," John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, told reporters at an event in Bellevue, Washington.

"So I think we are getting closer to that area where the question of should you do more or keep it the same is definitely a question."

Williams said he had reduced his own U.S. economic forecasts recently in light of the latest data and that the greatest risk to the economic outlook were "significantly more to the downside than the upside."

"Inflation trends seem to be coming in below 2 percent and the roller-coaster of worries about Europe seem to have gone into a more negative place," he said.

(Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Leslie Adler)