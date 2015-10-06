Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen passes the frosted windows of the press room as she walks to a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO The Federal Reserve should be communicating well enough about its views of the economy that it will not completely surprise markets when the time comes to raise interest rates, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.

While it is OK if traders are not fully pricing in a rate increase before the fact, "it shouldn’t be the case that no one is expecting a rate increase," San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here.

The comments suggest that the Fed must do quite a bit of communicating if its officials are to feel comfortable raising rates this year, as Williams says he thinks will be appropriate.

Currently traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures are not pricing in a better-than-even chance of a rate hike until next March. Traders see just a 5 percent chance of an October rate hike.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)