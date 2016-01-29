Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
SAN FRANCISCO U.S. house prices are hovering at, or a bit above, a "normal" level, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday, and further increases could be worrisome.
"The prices are now more or less treading water, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said, adding that housing construction is still lagging.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
China's Anbang Insurance Group will let its agreement to acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) for $1.6 billion lapse, after failing to secure all the necessary regulatory approvals, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.