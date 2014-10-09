Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
LAS VEGAS A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday that while the Fed does not expect its large balance sheet to ignite inflation, if its forecasts are wrong the U.S. central bank has the tools to keep inflation from rising out of control
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told a group of business leaders in Las Vegas that the Fed could raise rates more quickly if the economy starts to overheat, and also noted that the central bank has not ruled out selling assets if needed to keep inflation under control.
Williams also said that if the global economy slows "significantly," that could prompt the Fed to delay raising rates beyond what is currently expected.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.