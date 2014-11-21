Wall Street set to open flat as rate hike looms
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a subdued open on Wall Street as investors bided time ahead of an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
SEOUL San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday that very low growth with very low interest rates was a concern globally.
Williams also said U.S. economic growth was not as strong as seen in the past, although he did not discuss U.S. policy in a discussion session at a conference on global imbalances.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.