San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams speaks during an interview with Reuters reporters in the Washington bureau, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

SEOUL San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday that very low growth with very low interest rates was a concern globally.

Williams also said U.S. economic growth was not as strong as seen in the past, although he did not discuss U.S. policy in a discussion session at a conference on global imbalances.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)