SALT LAKE CITY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Thursday renewed his call for an interest-rate hike "sometime later this year," citing near-full employment and rapidly rising house prices that may be a sign of excessive economic optimism.

His prepared remarks in Salt Lake City were nearly identical to those made in Los Angeles on Monday.

