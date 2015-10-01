U.S. weekly jobless claims post largest drop in almost two years
WASHINGTON, New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.
SALT LAKE CITY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Thursday renewed his call for an interest-rate hike "sometime later this year," citing near-full employment and rapidly rising house prices that may be a sign of excessive economic optimism.
His prepared remarks in Salt Lake City were nearly identical to those made in Los Angeles on Monday.
U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, as gains in energy shares were offset by declines in financial companies.
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.