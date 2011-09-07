SEATTLE Adding still more monetary stimulus could help keep the ailing U.S. economy from worsening and possibly even set it on a path to better health, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

"The real threat is an economy that is at risk of stalling and the prospect of many years of very high unemployment, with potentially long-run negative consequences for our economy," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Rotary Club of Seattle.

Comparing the economy to a patient that has taken a "turn for the worse and faces heightened risks," Williams cautioned that taking steps to ease financial conditions further will not eliminate economic problems, and that costs and benefits must be carefully weighed.

Still, he said, "they could offer a measure of protection against further deterioration in the patient's condition and perhaps help him get back on his feet."

Williams stopped short of calling outright for immediate, aggressive Fed action, as his colleague Chicago Fed President Charles Evans did earlier.

Still, the comments from the Fed's newest regional Fed president suggest Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will have Williams' backing should he see the need for more easing at the Fed's next policy-setting meeting on Sept 20-21. Bernanke has said the group will consider options for further easing at that time.

Although Williams, unlike Evans, is not a voting member of the Fed's policy panel, all policymakers get a voice at the table.

The central bank, responding to signs that the U.S. recovery was faltering, last month eased its already super-loose monetary policy further with a promise to keep interest rates extraordinarily low through mid-2013.

The move drew three dissents from policy-makers concerned about inflation.

Short-term rates have been near zero since December 2008, and even before last month's meeting the Fed had already promised to keep them there for an "extended period." The central bank has also bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to lower borrowing costs further.

Bernanke has said the Fed still has the tools to ease policy further, including shifting the central bank's portfolio of securities toward longer-end maturities and, possibly, further bond-buying.

Williams did not say which tools he might favor.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana Kocherlakota, who voted against the Fed's easing move in August, said on Tuesday that he thought it "unlikely" the data will warrant adding still more accommodation this month.

Williams painted a different picture.

"Although I remain bullish on the American economy in the long run, the fact is that we face real difficulties right now," he said. "The economy is improving, but at such a modest pace that it will be years before we see a substantial reduction in unemployment."

The U.S. economy, which neared stall speed in the first half, will likely grow about 2 percent in the second half and strengthen further next year, he said. That's still too slow to help the U.S. labor market much, he said.

The jobless rate, which registered 9.1 percent in August, will likely remain above 9 percent this year and stay above 8.5 percent next year, he said.

And inflation, which has risen above the Fed's 2 percent target in recent months, will likely fall below "preferred levels" to 1.5 percent next year, he said.

Worse, he said, the economy faces heightened risks ranging from a possible worsening of the European debt crisis that could "knock the props" from under the U.S. recovery, to the U.S. budget battle that brought the nation to the brink of default last month and added uncertainty to already anxious households and businesses.

"Monetary policy cannot cure all that ails our economy, which in large measure involves the aftereffects of the mortgage lending boom, the housing crash, and the resulting financial crisis," Williams said. "But, monetary policy can help limit the damage and provide support to other areas of the economy."

