ZURICH Unconventional monetary policy tools like large-scale bond purchases can effectively lower long-term borrowing costs, but the effect on the real economy is less clear, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"Specifically, does lowering Treasury yields through large-scale asset purchases have the same effect on the economy as an equivalent movement in the federal funds rate?" said John William, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, in remarks prepared for delivery to the Swiss National Bank Research Conference. "To what extent is it the size or the composition of the central bank's balance sheet that matters?"

The answers to those questions require further study, he said, without tipping his hat as to his view on the subject.

The question of the effectiveness of unconventional monetary policy tools is critical to the U.S. central bank, which has increasingly relied on such tools to try to kickstart a recovery from the worst recession in decades.

After cutting short-term interest rates to near zero in December 2008, the Fed turned to large-scale asset purchases, buying a total of $2.3 trillion in long-term securities through June of this year. Those programs, along with the Fed's pledge to keep rates low for an extended period, were effective in reducing both short-term and long-term borrowing costs, Williams said.

But the exact effect on the economy is less clear, he said.

Dogged by a persistently high unemployment rate that stood in August at 9.1 percent, the Fed last month said the economy was so weak it was likely to need the support offered by near-zero short-term rates until at least mid-2013.

This week the Fed went a step further, embarking on a new $400 billion program to weight its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily toward longer-term securities.

Williams, who is not a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, did not say whether he supported the move.

