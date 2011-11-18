SANTIAGO, Chile Federal Reserve actions won't by themselves bring down high unemployment quickly, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"In this environment, monetary policy alone would take a very long time to bring about the desired outcome of maximum employment," San Francisco Fed Bank President John Williams told a central bank conference in Santiago.

"Fiscal policy actions that reduce uncertainty and stimulate recovery are badly needed," he said.

Williams, who will be voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel next year, is viewed as leaning toward the full-employment focused "doves" on the spectrum of views at the central bank.

He said he expects the jobless rate, which was 9 percent in October, to remain above 7 percent for three more years. It is not likely to reach the Fed's threshold of full employment of between 5 percent and 6 percent until 2016, he said.

"Bold and decisive actions succeeded in forestalling economic disaster. But they have not been enough to deliver a robust recovery," he said.

Government programs aimed at softening the blow of sharp house price declines or curtailing high rates of home foreclosure and mortgage delinquency would be particularly beneficial, Williams said.

"Actions that address the continuing problems in the housing market could help spur recovery and enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy as well," he said.

The Fed cut rates to near zero almost three years ago and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to buoy the economy through a severe crisis and deep recession.

More recently, it moved to lower long-term borrowing costs by shifting its bond holdings into longer maturities. In addition, it promised to hold rates at exceptionally low levels well into 2013 to assure markets that it will be in no hurry to raise rates when the recovery speeds up.

Financial markets expect the Fed to take some additional action to boost growth in 2012 as the effects of the long-running European debt crisis weigh on U.S. growth.

(Reporting by Simon Gardner, Writing by Mark Felsenthal in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)