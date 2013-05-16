Wilbur Ross sworn in as secretary of commerce
WASHINGTON Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary on Tuesday after helping shape Republican President Donald Trump's opposition to multilateral trade deals.
PORTLAND, Oregon The Federal Reserve's purchases of mortgage-backed securities are delivering a bigger kick to the U.S. economy than the central bank's purchases of Treasuries, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
The comments, from San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams, signaled support for keeping up purchases of housing-backed bonds even if the Fed starts cutting back on its overall bond purchase program.
"The evidence shows pretty convincingly that MBS purchases have had the biggest bang for the buck on private borrowing rates in the economy," Williams told reporters after a speech here. "If I wanted to keep supporting the economy, I think the MBS is the more powerful" tool.
Williams, who earlier in the day called for possible reductions in Fed bond purchases as soon as this summer, said he did not want to be pinned down to predicting a change of policy for any particular Fed meeting. The Fed's policy-setting panel next meets in mid-June.
He also said that he has personally always believed summer begins when school gets out, in mid-June.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)
NEW YORK Stocks on major world markets dipped along with the U.S. dollar and U.s. Treasury yields on the last day of the month as investors waited for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts in President Donald Trump's Tuesday night Congressional address.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican 'border adjustment' tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers in Congress coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers.