Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
SAN FRANCISCO Lower gas prices are a "net positive" for the economy and despite the economic drag they had last year will probably help boost consumer spending going forward, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday.
Williams was speaking at an economic forecast panel sponsored by The Commonwealth Club.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
China's Anbang Insurance Group will let its agreement to acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) for $1.6 billion lapse, after failing to secure all the necessary regulatory approvals, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.