SAN FRANCISCO Moderate economic growth, an improving labor market and inflation near the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2 percent target have reduced the chances the Fed will undertake a new round of quantitative easing, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"The arguments for doing another dose of monetary stimulus aren't nearly as strong," as they were when the Fed conducted its first and second rounds of quantitative easing, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in answer to a question at a breakfast meeting of the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association.

QE3, as a possible third round of quantitative easing is known, is "not off the table," he said, if inflation falls or economic growth slows compared to expectations.

