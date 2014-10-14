Trump puts extra skinny into his 'skinny budget'
WASHINGTON It's not unusual for a newly minted White House to present what's known as a "skinny budget," a wish-list of spending requests for Congress and some basic economic projections.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve would consider delaying an interest rate hike if inflation started to sustainably drop away from the U.S. central bank's 2 percent goal, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in an interview on Tuesday.
"If I saw a sustained reduction in the trend path of inflation, and wage growth is part of that, then clearly that would argue ... to do more accommodative monetary policy than otherwise," Williams told Reuters Insider TV.
"That means later liftoff for the (Fed) funds rate ... and potentially a more gradual path for the funds rate, would be my first reaction," he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON It's not unusual for a newly minted White House to present what's known as a "skinny budget," a wish-list of spending requests for Congress and some basic economic projections.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, a move spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank's target.
LONDON Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday, supported by U.S. data showing crude inventories had dipped after rising for nine weeks and a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would not hike rates faster than expected.