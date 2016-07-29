CAMBRIDGE, Mass. It makes sense to raise interest rates this year, and depending on the economic data the Federal Reserve could tighten policy up to two times, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday.

"There is definitely a data stream that could come through in the next couple of months that I would think would be supportive of two rate increases," Williams told reporters. "There's data we could get that wouldn't be supportive of that and it could be supportive of one maybe, or of none."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)