As Trump thunders, investors watch for rain
BOSTON A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. It makes sense to raise interest rates this year, and depending on the economic data the Federal Reserve could tighten policy up to two times, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday.
"There is definitely a data stream that could come through in the next couple of months that I would think would be supportive of two rate increases," Williams told reporters. "There's data we could get that wouldn't be supportive of that and it could be supportive of one maybe, or of none."
AMSTERDAM The European Union will have to establish new trading partnerships if its traditional economic and political ally the United States heads down a path of protectionism, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.
U.S. securities class actions have soared to a two-decade high, topping levels during the financial crisis, after a landmark January 2016 ruling meant to deter lawsuits in Delaware that accomplish nothing for shareholders sent many lawyers scurrying instead to federal courts.