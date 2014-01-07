PHOENIX, Arizona Janet Yellen, who got final Senate approval to chair the Federal Reserve after Ben Bernanke's term ends this month, will bring policy continuity and more transparency to the U.S. central bank, a top policymaker who once worked for her said on Tuesday.

Yellen, who won Senate approval on Monday, will "explain what it is we are doing, why it is we are doing it" to an even greater extent than Bernanke, who ushered in a new era of transparency to the Fed, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech here.

Yellen is currently the Fed's vice chair, and before that was chief of the San Francisco Fed, where Williams was her research director.

