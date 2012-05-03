Wall Street set to open lower as oil prices fall
U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Friday as a drop in oil prices weighed and investors assessed if the "Trump rally" had gone too far too soon.
SANTA BARBARA, California Three top U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday said they would not favor more monetary policy easing unless economic conditions took a turn for the worse.
The jobless rate, which has come down sharply in recent months, would need to be stuck at above 8 percent, "not just for a few months" to require a third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said.
"I would not find QE3 a good policy choice," Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told reporters, adding that a crisis in Europe or a sharp drop in inflation could trigger a change in his view.
"I'm in line with that," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BEIJING China said on Friday it had no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage in trade, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's description of the Asian giant as the "grand champions" of currency manipulation.
LONDON OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.