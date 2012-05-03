SANTA BARBARA, California Three top U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday said they would not favor more monetary policy easing unless economic conditions took a turn for the worse.

The jobless rate, which has come down sharply in recent months, would need to be stuck at above 8 percent, "not just for a few months" to require a third round of quantitative easing, known as QE3, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said.

"I would not find QE3 a good policy choice," Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told reporters, adding that a crisis in Europe or a sharp drop in inflation could trigger a change in his view.

"I'm in line with that," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart.

