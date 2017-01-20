PALO ALTO, Calif. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday said it is "reasonable" for Congress to ask questions about Fed policy and why certain decisions deviate from recommendations from well-known monetary policy rules.

But in response to a question from Stanford professor John Taylor, Yellen reiterated her opposition to a proposed law that would require the Fed to stick to Taylor's well-known policy rule and to submit to an audit should it deviate. Such a law, she said, opens the Fed to short-term political pressures.

