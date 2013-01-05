Wall Street slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
U.S. stocks were marginally up on Friday, as investors focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech for clues on the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month.
SAN DIEGO Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen reiterated on Saturday that the U.S. central bank will use its ability to pay interest on excess bank reserves to tighten monetary policy at some stage in the future.
"We are quite likely and have decided we will almost surely rely on varying that - the level of interest on reserves - when the day comes when we will be ready to exit a period of accommodative monetary policy," she told a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association.
LONDON The dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains while world stocks pulled further back from all-time highs as investors unwound positions on growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will be hiked later this month.
The Federal Reserve should heed the lessons of the 1960s and raise interest rates to prevent inflation from accelerating suddenly and uncomfortably, one of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers suggested on Friday.