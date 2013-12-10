Oil prices fall on doubts over Russian output curbs
SINGAPORE Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate is likely to vote next week on President Barack Obama's choice of Janet Yellen to be the next chief of the Federal Reserve, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on Tuesday.
Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, is widely expected to win Senate confirmation, which would make her the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank. Last month, the Senate Banking Committee approved her nomination on a 14-8 vote.
Yellen would replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term ends on January 31. A specific date for a Senate vote on Yellen has not yet been set.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; editing by Christopher Wilson)
SINGAPORE Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output.
TOKYO The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.
NEW YORK The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.