Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
WASHINGTON The U.S. House Financial Services Committee will release Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony on the central bank's semiannual monetary policy report at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Tuesday, February 11, a spokesman for the committee said.
The release of the testimony comes an hour and a half before the committee is scheduled to open a hearing with Yellen, who was sworn into office on Monday to succeed Ben Bernanke.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.