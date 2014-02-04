Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen takes the oath of office as the new chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve Board headquarters in Washington, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON The U.S. House Financial Services Committee will release Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony on the central bank's semiannual monetary policy report at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Tuesday, February 11, a spokesman for the committee said.

The release of the testimony comes an hour and a half before the committee is scheduled to open a hearing with Yellen, who was sworn into office on Monday to succeed Ben Bernanke.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)