WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Wednesday that it postponed Thursday's hearing with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Washington area is expecting a significant snowstorm that could conflict with Yellen's testimony.

The committee said the hearing, in which Yellen is due to deliver the semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, would be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-determined date.

