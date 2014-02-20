Energy drags on Wall St. as oil falls further; airlines slide
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before U.S. lawmakers on February 27 after a Senate panel previously canceled the original hearing date due to a recent snowstorm in Washington, D.C.
Yellen, who succeeded Ben Bernanke to become the first woman to head the Fed, will provide an update on the U.S. central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report.
This marks her second delivery of the report on Capitol Hill. She will face the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET on February 27, the committee said.
She endured six hours of answering lawmakers' questions at a House Financial Services Committee on February 11 when she first delivered the Fed's semi-annual monetary-policy report.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by James Dalgleish)
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China does not want to see a trade war with the United States and that the two countries should achieve common ground on trade relations.
TOKYO The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook.