Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will not attend the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this August, CNBC reported Tuesday.
The annual conference is arranged by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, and has been used at times as a venue by U.S. central bank officials for communicating shifts in their view of the economic outlook or likely path of bank policy.
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as concerns rose about the prospects of a U.S. public spending boost under President Donald Trump after he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill.