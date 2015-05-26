Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen arrives at a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) at the Treasury Department in Washington May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will not attend the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this August, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The annual conference is arranged by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, and has been used at times as a venue by U.S. central bank officials for communicating shifts in their view of the economic outlook or likely path of bank policy.

