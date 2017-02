Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen plans to speak on Aug. 26 at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a Fed official said on Thursday.

The conference brings together central bankers from around the world and has been the venue for major Fed policy announcements.

