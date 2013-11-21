Trillion-dollar question looms as Aramco audits oil reserves
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI When Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] reveals a Western audit of its oil reserves, investors will be looking for two answers: How much oil and how much detail?
WASHINGTON The Senate aims to hold a vote in December to confirm Janet Yellen as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said on Thursday.
The current Fed No. 2 earlier won backing for her nomination from the Senate Banking Committee, which voted 14 to 8 to advance her confirmation to the full Senate for approval.
Yellen, nominated by President Barack Obama to replace current Fed chief Ben Bernanke when his term expires on January 31, is widely expected to win confirmation without a hitch. She would become the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank.
BEIJING U.S. President Donald Trump was granted initial approval on dozens of new trademarks in China because they met legal standards, a senior Chinese commercial official said on Friday.
LONDON Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.