CHICAGO Drivers at a Louisville facility of FedEx Corp's trucking unit voted on Wednesday against union representation, dealing a blow to a concerted effort by the Teamsters to unionize the Memphis-based company.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has won three secret ballot petitions at FedEx Freight since the beginning of October, its first ever wins against FedEx. But the union has also lost three ballots and withdrawn three others.

The Teamsters have also recently targeted Con-way Freight, a unit of logistics firm Con-way.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)