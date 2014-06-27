A California man who traveled to Las Vegas for the Electric Daisy Carnival has died five days after being found unconscious, in the third death linked to the electronic music festival this year, a coroner's spokesman said on Friday.

Joey Saychack, 21, was taken to a local hospital on June 20 after he was discovered unresponsive at the Las Vegas-area home he had rented with a group of friends, Clark County Assistant Coroner John Fudenberg said.

Saychack, who never made it to the music festival, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Fudenberg said, adding that a cause of death had not been determined.

Fudenberg said Saychack of Fresno, California was the third person to die during the Electric Daisy Carnival, which ran June 20 through June 22 in Las Vegas.

On June 21, 24-year-old Montgomery Tsang of San Leandro, California, was pronounced dead after attending the first night of the event. The coroner's office has not yet released a cause of death.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that Tsang collapsed in a parking lot outside the concert venue under unclear circumstances.

Anthony Anaya, 25, also died after attending the first night of the festival. Medical examiners were waiting for the results of blood tests to determine the cause of death for Anaya, of Everett, Washington.

The Electric Daisy Carnival originated in Los Angeles but was moved to Las Vegas in 2010 after the death of a 15-year-old attendee due to drug intoxication.

Last year, the last night of another major electronic music festival, Electric Zoo in New York City, was canceled after two attendees died after taking the club drug known as Molly, exposing the widespread use of illegal stimulants at such events.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Diane Craft)