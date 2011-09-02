The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency sued 17 financial institutions on Friday, for allegedly misrepresenting material information when selling mortgage-backed securities.

Below is a summary of banks that were sued, and the dollar value of securities that the FHFA is suing over:

DOLLAR VALUE OF SECURITIES ($ BLNS)

Ally Financial $6

Bank of America $6

Countrywide (unit of Bank of America) $26.6

Merrill Lynch (unit of Bank of America) $24.853

Barclays Plc $4.9

Citigroup Inc $3.5

Credit Suisse* $14.1

Deutsche Bank AG $14.2

First Horizon National Corp $0.883

General Electric Co $0.549

Goldman Sachs Group Inc $11.1

HSBC* $6.2

JPMorgan Chase & Co $33

Morgan Stanley $10.58

Nomura Holdings Inc* $2

Royal Bank of Scotland $30.4

Societe Generale $1.3

TOTAL: $196.165

*Some lawsuits targeted subsidiaries and not the parent company

Source: court documents

(Compiled by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin, Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Stempel)