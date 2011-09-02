The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency sued 17 financial institutions on Friday, for allegedly misrepresenting material information when selling mortgage-backed securities.
Below is a summary of banks that were sued, and the dollar value of securities that the FHFA is suing over:
DOLLAR VALUE OF SECURITIES ($ BLNS)
Ally Financial $6
Bank of America Corp
Bank of America $6
Countrywide (unit of Bank of America) $26.6
Merrill Lynch (unit of Bank of America) $24.853
Barclays Plc $4.9
Citigroup Inc $3.5
Credit Suisse* $14.1
Deutsche Bank AG $14.2
First Horizon National Corp $0.883
General Electric Co $0.549
Goldman Sachs Group Inc $11.1
HSBC* $6.2
JPMorgan Chase & Co $33
Morgan Stanley $10.58
Nomura Holdings Inc* $2
Royal Bank of Scotland $30.4
Societe Generale $1.3
TOTAL: $196.165
*Some lawsuits targeted subsidiaries and not the parent company
Source: court documents
(Compiled by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin, Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Stempel)