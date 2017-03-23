A minute with: Rachel Weisz recounts riding accident
LONDON British actress Rachel Weisz spoke with Reuters this week, discussing the politics of her new film, and recounting a dangerous, on-set incident involving a horse.
NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson will star in a movie about the first woman to run for U.S. president decades before American women even had the right to vote.
Larson, 27, will play the lead in "Victoria Woodhull" about the 1872 presidential candidate in a film by Amazon Studios, according to online entertainment magazine Deadline.com.
Woodhull was the first woman to seek the U.S. presidency.
Last year, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, was the first woman to win the presidential nomination by a major political party.
A candidate of the Equal Rights Party, Woodhull was an unconventional reformer and champion of female suffrage. She lost to Republican Ulysses S. Grant.
"Victoria Woodhull" will be co-produced by Larson, who won an Oscar last year for her role as a captive mother in the movie "Room."
Women in the United States won the right to vote in 1920.
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.