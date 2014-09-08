A fire that swept through a Chicago apartment building early Monday killed four children and injured two adults critically, police said.

The fire, which began around 3 a.m., displaced 50 other people, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Janel Sedevic.

The four children who died ranged in age from 5 to 15, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Will Knight.

The injured adults fled the flames by jumping from the third floor of apartment building in the Roseland neighborhood on the city's south side, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The cause of the fire at the U-shaped complex was not yet known, Knight said. Roughly 200 fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene, he said.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Doina Chiacu)