The bodies of three people were discovered on Monday in a burning car parked outside an industrial park in Bangor, Maine, authorities said.

The victims remained unidentified, said Joseph Thomas, the state's acting fire marshal.

"We obviously are treating the scene as suspicious," Thomas said. "Given the degree of damage to the vehicle and the condition of the victims, we're looking at a day or two to identify them."

Police and firefighters discovered the bodies after responding to a report of a car on fire at about 4 a.m. (0800 GMT) in Bangor, some 230 miles north of Boston.

The vehicle had Rhode Island license plates and was believed to have been a rental car, Marshal said. It was found in the parking lot of Automatic Distributors, a wholesaler of supplies for recreational vehicles.

