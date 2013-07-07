A two-year-old Pennsylvania boy gravely injured in an Independence Day house fire has died, becoming the sixth member of the same family killed by the blaze, a hospital official said on Saturday.

Cordail Kuhns was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Crozer-Chester Medical Center near Philadelphia, said hospital spokesman Grant Gegwich.

The boy's mother, Crystal Kuhns, 41, and her daughter, Mickey, 4, also died in the blaze, as did David Kuhns, 50, Kuhns' sons, Skyler, 8, and Shawn, 6, and the owner of the home, Jimmie Moore, 64, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking in the first-floor kitchen of the row house where 14 people lived and which was not equipped with smoke detectors, said Lieutenant Thomas Paul of the Lancaster firefighting force.

Wright said the department had 1,800 free smoke detectors and was offering to install them for free "so we can save more lives and property."

