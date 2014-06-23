NASHVILLE Tenn. Firefighters rescued live animals and removed the remains of dead ones from a wildlife rehabilitation facility that caught fire in the Nashville suburb of Joelton on Monday, a fire official said.

Smoke saturated the facility called Walden's Puddle, a non-profit organization where sick, injured and orphaned Tennessee wildlife such as raccoons and deer receive treatment.

“We have to tend to the living and we don't know the impact from the smoke to the ones that are alive," Lane Brody, Walden’s Puddle chief executive, told local television station WSMV-TV.

Walden's Puddle treats approximately 3,500 animals annually, according to its website.

The facility did not have details on the number of animals that were killed or injured. Hundreds of animals were evacuated from the smoke-filled building, according to Nashville Fire Chief Charles Shannon.

