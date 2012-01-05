The FBI performed nearly 16.5 million pre-purchase background checks on weapons buyers in 2011 as Americans went on an apparent gun-buying spree.

The top 10 states, listed below, accounted for more than half of the requests the FBI fielded during the year.

An FBI spokesman said Kentucky's numbers were skewed because the state runs a check every month on every gun owners with concealed weapons permit.

He said Utah's numbers were also distorted by concealed-carry permit checks as well as a software glitch.

RANK STATE NUMBER OF PRE-PURCHASE POPULATION

BACKGROUND CHECKS

1 Kentucky 2,280,832 4,314,113

2 Texas 1,155,387 24,782,302

3 Utah 1,020,789 2,784,572

4 California 905,701 36,961,664

5 Illinois 828,962 12,910,409

6 Pennsylvania 718,934 12,604,767

7 Florida 643,229 18,537,969

8 Ohio 468,974 11,542,645

9 Tennessee 451,107 6,296,254 10 Missouri 394,923 5,987,580

Source: Department of Justice