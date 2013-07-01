A wind-whipped wildfire killed 19 of the 20 members of a squad of firefighters in Arizona on Sunday in the worst U.S. wildland firefighting tragedy in 80 years.

Authorities on Monday identified the fallen Hotshots firefighters and a procession of white vans trailed by two flag-draped fire trucks carried their bodies through Phoenix.

The names of the fallen firefighters follow.

Andrew Ashcraft, 29

Robert Caldwell, 23

Travis Carter, 31

Dustin Deford, 24

Christopher MacKenzie, 30

Eric Marsh, 43

Grant McKee, 21

Sean Misner, 26

Scott Norris, 28

Wade Parker, 22

John Percin, 24

Anthony Rose, 23

Jesse Steed, 36

Joe Thurston, 32

Travis Turbyfill, 27

William Warneke, 25

Clayton Whitted, 28

Kevin Woyjeck, 21

Garret Zuppiger, 27

(Reporting by David Schwartz and Tim Gaynor; Editing by Eric Walsh)