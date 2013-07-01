A fast-moving Arizona wildfire that killed 19 elite firefighters over the weekend has engulfed more than 8,370 acres and continues to rage unchecked, state officials said on Monday.

Arizona's Incident Management Team warned that gusty winds and high temperatures on Monday could result in "erratic" shifts in the fire, which has grown quickly in size from about 1,000 acres on Sunday.

Additional crews and equipment were due at the scene near the town of Yarnell, about 80 miles northwest of Phoenix, officials said in a statement. Forecasts are calling for a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and possible rain showers, they added.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)