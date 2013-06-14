COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Property losses from a deadly wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in Colorado history rose on Friday to 400 homes destroyed, even as authorities reported making headway in containing the massive blaze with the help of rain and calmer winds.

The fire has charred roughly 24 square miles of rolling, forested terrain northeast of Colorado Springs, the state's second-largest city, since it erupted on Tuesday, forcing some 38,000 people to flee their homes and claiming two lives.

Officials on Friday began lifting evacuation orders in some areas.

