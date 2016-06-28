U.S. first lady Michelle Obama walks down from her plane with her daughters Sasha and Malia as she is welcomed by Princess Lalla Salma (bottom, C) of Morocco at the Marrakech International Airport, early June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama with her daughters Sasha and Malia, is welcomed by Princess Lalla Salma (centre, R) of Morocco as she arrives at the Marrakech International Airport, early June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama is welcomed by Princess Lalla Salma (centre, R) of Morocco as she arrives at the Marrakech International Airport, early June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S first lady Michelle Obama and actress Meryl Streep (R) speaks during a conversation with Moroccan adolescent girls moderated by CNNÕs Isha Sesay following the 'Let Girls Learn' program in Morocco, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S. actress Meryl Streep reacts during a conversation with Moroccan adolescent girls moderated by CNNÕs Isha Sesay following the 'Let Girls Learn' program in Marrakech, Morocco June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S first lady Michelle Obama and actress Meryl Streep (R) speak during a conversation with Moroccan adolescent girls moderated by CNN's Isha Sesay following the 'Let Girls Learn' program in Morocco, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S first lady Michelle Obama is joined by actress Meryl Streep during a conversation with Moroccan adolescent girls moderated by CNNÕs Isha Sesay following the Let Girls Learn program in Marrakech, Morocco June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Malia Obama (L) and Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco attend an Iftar dinner at the royal palace in Marrakech, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S first lady Michelle Obama speaks next to actress Meryl Streep during a conversation with Moroccan adolescent girls moderated by CNN's Isha Sesay following the Let Girls Learn program in Marrakech, Morocco June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (C) and actresses Meryl Streep (R) and Freida Pinto (L) participate in a conversation with Moroccan adolescent girls moderated by CNN's Isha Sesay (R) following the 'Let Girls Learn' program in Marrakech, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and Morocco's Princess Lalla Salma attend an Iftar dinner at the royal palace in Marrakech, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

U.S first lady Michelle Obama participates in a conversation with Moroccan adolescent girls moderated by CNN's Isha Sesay following the Let Girls Learn program in Marrakech, Morocco June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

MARRAKESH, Morocco U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, her mother and daughters Sasha and Malia were joined by Meryl Streep in Morocco's Marrakesh on Tuesday on a six-day tour to try to promote girls' education.

More than a third of Morocco's population of 34 million is illiterate - one of the highest rates in North Africa, and the rate is higher for women at 41 percent, official data shows.

"I am sitting here now as the U.S. first lady, talking to you, because of my education," Michelle Obama told a dozen girls from different towns.

The U.S. government's Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was launched during her visit and includes $100 million to be spent on 100,000 Moroccan students, half of whom will be teenage girls. The funds come from $450 million given by the MCC last year to boost education and employability in Morocco.

Michelle Obama stepped up her campaign for girls' education after Islamist group Boko Haram seized 276 girls from their school in Nigeria in 2014 and she highlighted their plight through a Twitter hashtag, #BringBackOurGirls.

She spent Sunday and Monday in Liberia, where she visited a U.S. Peace Corps site and a school with President and Nobel Peace laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, promoting Let Girls Learn, a U.S. government initiative begun with her husband in 2015.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)