WASHINGTON Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday proposed a seven-month delay in looming automatic spending cuts, until the end of the 2013 fiscal year on September 30, that would be paid for by shrinking the federal workforce.

The plan, announced at a news conference, would replace the cuts with savings achieved by not replacing federal workers who leave their jobs over a number of years.

