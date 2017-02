WASHINGTON President Barack Obama would veto a bill by the Republican-led House of Representatives that would extend funding for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during the government shutdown, the White House said on Wednesday.

The bill is the latest in a series of House bills that the White House has rejected, urging the House to instead quickly put to a vote a Senate measure that would reopen the entire government.

