U.S. House Speaker John Boehner speaks during a media briefing about Republican plans on the pending ''fiscal cliff'' on Capitol Hill in Washington December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will be responsible for taxes rising on Americans if he does not "get serious" about a balanced deficit reduction plan or demand Senate passage of a Republican bill to prevent tax increases on all income below $1 million, House Speaker John Boehner charged on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the House will pass legislation to make permanent tax relief for nearly every American," Boehner said in a short on-camera statement. "Then the president will have a decision to make. He can call on the Senate Democrats to pass that bill, or he can be responsible for the largest tax increase in American history."

(Editing by Sandra Maler)