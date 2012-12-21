WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives will adjourn until after Christmas, Republican Representative Peter Roskam said on Thursday, after Republican leaders conceded they could not gather enough Republican votes to pass their tax bill designed to avert the "fiscal cliff."

Roskam said "tomorrow is another day" when asked if he was disappointed by the setback. House Speaker John Boehner had pushed a "Plan B" that would have raised taxes on families with net incomes over $1 million annually while extending other tax breaks. The White House had threatened to veto it.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon, Rachelle Younglai)