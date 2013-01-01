WASHINGTON Republican Representative Tom Cole said his colleagues in the House of Representatives should vote on Tuesday on the "fiscal cliff" deal passed by the Senate, without adding amendments.

""We ought to take this deal right now, and we'll live to fight another day, and it's coming very soon on the spending cut," Cole said on MSNBC.

"We know the essential details and I think putting to bed this thing before the markets is really a pretty important thing to do."

(Reporting By Karey Wutkowski)