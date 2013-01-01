Wall Street slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks
Healthcare stocks took a hammering on Tuesday, dragging the major U.S. indexes lower, after President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
WASHINGTON Republican Representative Tom Cole said his colleagues in the House of Representatives should vote on Tuesday on the "fiscal cliff" deal passed by the Senate, without adding amendments.
""We ought to take this deal right now, and we'll live to fight another day, and it's coming very soon on the spending cut," Cole said on MSNBC.
"We know the essential details and I think putting to bed this thing before the markets is really a pretty important thing to do."
(Reporting By Karey Wutkowski)
LONDON Oil prices firmed on Tuesday but stayed in a tight range, with investors seeking a clearer direction from inventory data and comments from oil officials as rising U.S. shale output offset OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.