WASHINGTON Congressional Republicans sent the White House a new fiscal cliff counter offer in response to an administration proposal a day earlier, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

"We sent the White House a counter-offer that would achieve tax and entitlement reform to solve our looming debt crisis and create more American jobs," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.

"We're still waiting for the White House to identify what spending cuts the president is willing to make," Steel added.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Richard Cowan; Editing by Jackie Frank)