The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Tuesday said its Trimmed Mean personal consumption expenditure Inflation Rate for September would be released on November 8.

The report is normally released on the same day that the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis issues U.S. Personal Income and Outlays.

A partial government shutdown resulted in a delay of the Commerce data from its original release date of October 31.

(Reporting by Melissa Bland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)