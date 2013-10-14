Trump to meet with business leaders on infrastructure
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump plans to meet with a group of infrastructure business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, a person briefed on the meeting said.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it would delay the release of reports on exchange rate policies and international securities holdings due to the partial shutdown of the federal government.
The Treasury said it was postponing a semi-annual report to Congress on foreign exchange policies, which was due on October 15. That report often chides nations such as China for keeping their currencies undervalued in order to boost exports.
The government will also delay release of monthly data on securities holdings, which provides estimates on stock and bond purchases around the world. That report, known as Treasury International Capital data, or TIC, was due on October 16.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
BEIJING A $1.44 billion restructuring deal at an insolvent coal mining company in eastern Shandong province offers a glimpse into how China is preparing to tackle a corporate debt burden that has ballooned to $17.9 trillion.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Early last week, financial markets saw just a 30 percent chance of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in March; but by Friday after a striking series of comments from Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, traders saw an 80 percent chance.