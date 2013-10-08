IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Dept. Olivier Blanchard makes remarks on the world's economic outlook as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall Meetings, a gathering of the world's finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, October 8,... REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON A default by the United States would like lead to a recession "or even worse," the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said a failure to lift the nation's debt ceiling would lead to dramatic cuts in government spending and "probably ... a lot of financial turmoil."

"I think what could be said is if there was a problem lifting the debt ceiling, it could well be that what is now a recovery would turn into a recession or even worse," Blanchard said.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)